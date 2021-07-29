HERMISTON — Children 3-12 are invited for a week of fun, games, stories, crafts and snacks during vacation Bible school at Rekindle Church.
With a theme of Heroes: Making a Big Difference in Small Ways, children can learn how God can impact their lives. The program runs Aug. 2-6, 6-8 p.m. at 440 E. Pine Ave., Hermiston.
Youths do not have to attend church to participate in the sessions. For more information or a link to register, visit www.facebook.com/rekindlesda. For questions, email rekindlesda@gmail.com.
