PENDLETON — The Pendleton Children’s Center has been awarded $20,0000 from the Wildhorse Foundation. The nonprofit organization will use the grant for renovations in the first phase of its child care building project.
Pendleton Children’s Center’s mission is to provide high-quality care, as affordably as possible, for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, in a safe, nurturing and educational environment to enhance the economic vitality of Pendleton and surrounding rural communities.
The center’s board of directors has begun a capital campaign to build a nonprofit child care center and preschool serving at least 150 children. The first phase includes renovating the former Senior Center of Pendleton at 510 S.W. 10th St. Priority for the first phase will be to serve children eligible for Oregon’s Preschool Promise program. The second phase will be the acquisition and renovation of the adjacent building at 920 S.W. Frazer Ave.
“We’re very grateful to the Wildhorse Foundation, as this grant will help us move forward quickly on construction this summer,” said Brittney Jackson, the organization’s child care director.
