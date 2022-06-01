Nicolas Altamirano, of Pursuit Construction of Salem, works on renovations March 22, 2022, at the former Pendleton senior center, site of the future Pendleton Children’s Center. The nonprofit organization recently received a Pendleton Foundation Trust grant, which will go toward the acquisition of a building for the project’s second phase.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust recently granted $50,000 to the Pendleton Children’s Center. The nonprofit organization will use the money toward the acquisition of a building for its second phase of construction.
According to a press release from Kathryn Brown, secretary-treasurer of the nonprofit’s board, the mission of Pendleton Children’s Center is to provide high-quality care, as affordably as possible, for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, in a safe, nurturing and educational environment to enhance the economic vitality of Pendleton and surrounding rural communities. The board, Brown said, has begun a capital campaign to build a nonprofit child care center and preschool serving at least 150 children.
In the project’s first phase, they are renovating the former Senior Center of Pendleton at 510 S.W. 10th St., which will provide space for two preschool classrooms, a large indoor play area, kitchen, cafeteria, updated restrooms, office and storage. The priority of the first phase will be to serve children eligible for Oregon’s Preschool Promise program.
The grant from Pendleton Foundation Trust will help the nonprofit acquire the adjacent building at 920 S.W. Frazer Ave. The second phase of construction, planned for mid-2023, will convert the upper level of that building into child care space for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, while continuing to provide office space for the existing renters in the lower level.
“There is such an urgent need for child care in this area, especially for infants and toddlers,” said Brittney Jackson, the organization’s child care director. “This generous grant will help us move more quickly toward our goal of creating the capacity to care for 150 children.”
“Pendleton has a big child care shortage and we are working on a big solution that will help families of all income levels,” Brown added. “This is a multimillion dollar project and will require a lot of support from Pendleton’s business community, as well as grants from foundations such as Pendleton Foundation Trust.”
