HERMISTON — A children’s choir will present a program featuring song, dance, spoken word and creative media.
World Help’s Children of the World International Children’s Choir features disadvantaged and orphaned kids from Nepal, the Philippines and Uganda. The free event is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. A love offering will be taken.
The mission of the choir tour is to help people learn about the challenges facing refugee children and families around the world. People are invited to step out in faith to help make a difference to a child in need.
For more information, contact 541-567-3677 or hermistonnaz@gmail.com. For more about World Help and the children’s choir, visit www.worldhelp.net.
