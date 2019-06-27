PENDLETON — A summer day camp sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church is offered at Westminster Woods Camp, located near Meacham.
The camp runs July 8-11 — Monday through Wednesday, campers will meet the bus at the Heritage Station Museum parking lot, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., at 8:30 a.m. and return at 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, July 11, they will meet at 10:30 a.m. — families are invited to join them at the camp at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck supper, followed by a closing program.
The camp is open to children entering first through sixth grades. With a theme of “From Mars and Beyond!,” children will explore where God’s power can take them and discover the possibilities through the love of God.
The cost is $45. Participants need to bring their own lunch; water and snacks are provided.
Registration is limited to the first 100 campers. For more information or a registration form, visit www.pendletonpresbyterian.com or call 541-276-7681.
