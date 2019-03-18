IRRIGON — All youths in Boardman and Irrigon are invited to audition for an upcoming production of “The Frog Prince.”
Presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre, auditions are Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at A.C. Houghton Elementary School, 1105 N. Main Ave., Irrigon. There is no fee for youths to participate.
Professional actors from MCT will work with students throughout the week. A pair of performances will be staged Saturday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., also at A.C. Houghton.
For more information, call Angela Schneider at 541-314-0166.
