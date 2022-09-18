PENDLETON — The Children's Rodeo rode again during the Pendleton Round-Up after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Forty-eight special needs children on Thursday, Sept. 15, participated in the Children’s Rodeo in the Round-Up Arena before the Round-Up.
The children did horseback riding, milked a cartoon cow, barrel raced on stick ponies and went on a stagecoach. They also hand-rocked bucking bulls, rope pretend steers, participated in goat "un"-tying, spent time in a tepee, and played American drums.
"The Children’s Rodeo offers children with special needs ages 5 through 10 years the opportunity to be cowboys and cowgirls inside the famous Round-Up Arena and be rodeo ‘contestants,'" Children’s Rodeo Director Linda Smith said.
The InterMountain Education Service District and the Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the event. Students from school districts in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties participated in rodeo that lasted one hour in the morning.
This was the second year Brandon Carter, 8, and a student in Pendleton School District, participated in the Children’s Rodeo.
"Having an event like this for kids is absolutely amazing, and accommodating them to be able to have fun," said Courtney Carter, Brandon’s mother.
She explained Brandon has a rare genetic disorder that makes him 100% dependent.
"Brandon loves to be around animals, and I can feel his contentment in participating in the rodeo," she said.
Dillon DeBoer, 9, and a student in the Ione School District, was excited to be in his third rodeo. Dillon’s parents, William and Jennifer DeBoer, said they love to see the youths having fun with people from different elementary schools.
"Dillon was diagnosed with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and he loves to participate in the Children’s Rodeo," Jennifer DeBoer said.
The cowboys and cowgirls brought supporters besides their parents. Several students from their school districts came to cheer their peers. Others brought banners with the name of their cowboy or cowgirl.
The children and volunteers wore pink shirts in support of the campaign Tough Enough to Wear Pink to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Each participant received a pink T-shirt, cowboy hat, lariat, scarf, trophy and a photo with their cowboy or cowgirl volunteer.
"Dozens of volunteers, including (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) and local cowboys and cowgirls, IMESD volunteers, Round-Up volunteers and community members worked to make the Children’s Rodeo a success each year," Smith said.
Kelsey Nonella volunteered for the Children’s Rodeo with her husband, Roger, a former Round-Up champion. Both of them are competing in this year’s event.
"Being part of the Children’s Rodeo is so much fun," she said. "This is what I truly love in life, and find pure joy in doing."
