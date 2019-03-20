It’s time to giddy-up and help raise money for Dream Catcher Therapeutics.
The nonprofit organization provides people with physical, emotional and developmental challenges an opportunity to discover their abilities and stir up hope through equine activities. Participants engage in riding, grooming and bonding with horses.
The Chocolate Derby benefit event is Saturday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Hamley Slickfork Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $30 each or $225 for a table of eight. Those attending are invited to don their best Derby attire.
In addition to enjoying an evening filled with delectable chocolate, the event features silent and live auctions, a pair of raffles and live music by Whiskey for Breakfast. The bluegrass band’s foundation features Andy Cary and Emily Muller-Cary of Pendleton.
Items up for bid include a gun from Elite Guns & Tactical, a 50 percent discount on a set of four tires from Pendleton Tire Factory and a Coach purse, as well as gift cards, merchandise and gift baskets from area businesses.
A balloon pop raffle will feature an opportunity to grab a bite to eat in Pendleton. For $5 a pop, people have a chance to win food-related gift cards with a “Dining in Pendleton” theme.
Also, raffle tickets for an approximately 72-inch by 84-inch quilt finished and quilted by Colleen Blackwood will be available for purchase. They are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held during the evening.
Dream Catcher was initially founded in 2001 by Gary and Rebecca Adams, said Morgan Matteson, the organization’s executive director. The Pendleton couple’s son, who has cerebral palsy, experienced gains through equine therapy.
Matteson first volunteered with Dream Catcher in 2002 as a way to learn about horses and help people with special needs. That initial involvement set Matteson on a path to acquire additional knowledge about the benefits of equine therapy.
“I fell in love with therapeutic riding, and decided from there that is what my passion was and what I wanted to spend the rest of my life doing,” she said.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic horseback riding at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, Matteson returned to Oregon. She worked a handful of years at an equine center in Lincoln County before heading back to Pendleton in 2016.
Rebecca Adams roped in Matteson’s passion, experience and education when asking her to take the reins at Dream Catcher. While the position is unpaid, Matteson continues to wrangle in support to continue the organization's mission.
Dream Catcher works with individuals of all ages. Clinical studies indicate positive results from equine assisted activities and therapy, including people with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, stroke and traumatic brain injury. Matteson said participants struggling with loss and grief also have benefited from equine therapy.
Volunteers are welcome at Dream Catcher. A training session will be held Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. In addition, monetary and in-kind donations are welcome. A current wish list includes a horse trailer, tractor, truck, sand, salt blocks, grain, horse supplements or gift cards for D&B Supply.
Tickets for the Chocolate Derby can be purchased by contacting Matteson at 541-377-1479, dreamcatchertherapeutics@gmail.com, via www.dreamcatchertrc.org or Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave.
