PENDLETON — An upcoming concert at Pendleton High School will open with all choirs singing “Sahayta,” accompanied by Steve Muller on guitar, and Andrew Wolotira and Cody Sherman on percussion.
An audience participation call and response song, it’s full of many languages — all speaking of unity. Also, three choirs from the high school will perform, including the Concert Choir, Swing Choir and A Cappella Choir. In addition, Sisters in Song, a community women’s choir, will join forces with the women of the A Cappella Choir.
The concert event is Monday at 7 p.m. in the PHS auditorium, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. There is no admission charge.
The program includes several spiritual medleys, a piece by J.S. Bach, a song from “Cameroon,” and a Beatles song — providing something for everyone. The song being performed with the community women’s choir is “Starting Now," an inspiring piece full of challenging harmony. The text, from the poem by the same name, empowers listeners to “join hands, bless the past, and greet the future” to right the wrongs we find.
For more information, call 541-966-3800 or visit https://hs.pendleton.k12.or.us. For more about Sisters in Song, contact lezlee.flagg@gmail.com.
