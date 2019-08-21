People are invited to sing with the Oregon East Symphony Chorale during the Dec. 14 Holiday Music Festival. The chorale will perform Heinrich Schütz’s “The Christmas Story.”
Rehearsals will be held on Mondays beginning Sept. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Pendleton High School music department. No auditions are required to participate.
