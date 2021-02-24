HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club is again selling Mo’s Famous Clam Chowder, through March 8, this time to help support their annual college scholarships program for students from the greater Hermiston area.
Not only is the famous clam chowder “base” being sold (just add milk), but also Mo’s Homemade Bread and Mo’s Garlic Cheese Butter. The chowder base is $12 per quart, bread is $6 per loaf, and garlic cheese butter is $6 per pint. The chowder base can be frozen for later use.
As was done during their sale in late October 2020, orders may be placed and paid for online at https://forms.gle/yNVgCvUULR2B3Y4CA, by contacting a local Lions Club member, or by calling 541-567-8301. Payment also can be made at the time of pickup.
To make pickup easy and reduce contact due to COVID concerns, orders will be picked up at the West Park Elementary School parking lot, 555 S.W. Seventh St., on March 16 from 4-6 p.m. Club members will hand orders through the vehicle window.
For more information, call 541-567-8301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.