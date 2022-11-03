Composer Chris Thomas directs members of the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra during a visit to Pendleton High School in June 2020. The 2001 Pendleton High School graduate received nominations for a pair of Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
HOLLYWOOD — Composer Chris Thomas, a 2001 Pendleton High School graduate, is headed to Hollywood for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The ceremony is Nov. 16 at the Avalon, a historic nightclub and special events space.
Now splitting his time between Bend and Los Angeles, Thomas received nominations for a pair of award categories:
Exhibitions & Theme Parks: Thomas’ nomination is for his work on an attraction at the Seismique, an art experience in Houston, Texas. He describes it as “… immersive art installations that work effects on visitors by use of sound, color, movement and light.”
Live Concert for Visual Media: This nomination is for a concert of a film score Thomas composed a few years ago. Featuring Imagine Symphony, the performance was with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, (his brother is the principal bass player) conducted by Taras Krysa at the Dollar Loan Arena in Las Vegas.
Thomas previously won the HMMA Award for his work on Imagine Symphony Live in 2020 (Best Short Film Score category).
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.