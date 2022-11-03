Chris Thomas
Composer Chris Thomas directs members of the Oregon East Symphony Youth Orchestra during a visit to Pendleton High School in June 2020. The 2001 Pendleton High School graduate received nominations for a pair of Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HOLLYWOOD — Composer Chris Thomas, a 2001 Pendleton High School graduate, is headed to Hollywood for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The ceremony is Nov. 16 at the Avalon, a historic nightclub and special events space.

Now splitting his time between Bend and Los Angeles, Thomas received nominations for a pair of award categories:

