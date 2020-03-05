MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater First Christian Church is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a Friendship Dinner.
Everyone is invited to attend the meal, which will follow the regular worship service on Sunday, March 15. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share — corn beef and cabbage will be provided.
The Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Also, people are encouraged to arrive earlier for Bible classes at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, call the church office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at 541-938-3854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.