MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater First Christian Church is restricting church gatherings for the immediate future.
Janet Collins sent a message indicating the church made a decision to cancel this Sunday's regular worship service. However, the church building (518 S. Main St.) will be open Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon for anyone who wants to come in for a personal prayer time and communion. People are welcome to come and go at their leisure.
The church’s regular office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church at 541-938-3854 or visit www.miltonfreewatercc.com. Also, if people need help or know of others that require assistance, email the church at office@miltonfreewatercc.com.
