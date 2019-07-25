PENDLETON — The public is invited to enjoy an outdoor church service next weekend in Pendleton.
In its third year, the Pendleton First Christian Church is hosting its annual Worship in the Park. The informal event is Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Park, 400 N.W. Despain Ave., Pendleton.
Wheelchair assistance will be available and open-air canopies will be set up for shade. In addition, lunch will be served in the covered picnic area after the service.
For more information, call 541-276-5358 or search Facebook.
