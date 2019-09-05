PENDLETON — JimBob Custer of Pro Rodeo Grace Outreach is the special speaker for the cowboy church service during Pendleton Round-Up.
The service is Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in the west-end reserved seating area at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
Special music will be provided by Kennewick veterinarian Dick Schoenberg and his wife, Jill, who was raised in Heppner. The couple has shared their talents a handful of times during the event.
The cowboy church service is a ministry of the Blue Mountain Christian Cowboys. The group was formed in the mid-1990s by a handful of area families that rodeoed together. Their desire was to have church services available for their kids while they were participating in rodeo events.
For more information about the service or the Blue Mountain Christian Cowboys, call Gloria Rodriguez at 541-449-3280 or Patti Clark at 541-276-8540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.