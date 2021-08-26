Christian rapper to perform in Hermiston East Oregonian Tammy Malgesini Community Editor Author email Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Moss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERMISTON — A faith-based rap and hip hop recording artist will perform in Hermiston.In addition to taking the stage during Saturday afternoon’s Greater Hermiston CityFest with Andrew Palau, George Moss also will perform at the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.Presented by Elevate Student Ministry, the concert is Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church at 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Admission is free.In addition to performing hip hop and rap, Moss is the founder of OXEN Apparel. Moss uses his platform to encourage people to live a lifestyle of love, understanding and obedience to Jesus Christ.For more information, visit www.hermnaz.com or call 541-567-3677. For more about Moss, visit www.georgemossmusic.com. ———Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hip Hop Rap George Moss Music Christianity Artist Recording Hermiston Church Faith Tammy Malgesini Community Editor Author email Follow Tammy Malgesini Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
