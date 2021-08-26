HERMISTON — A faith-based rap and hip hop recording artist will perform in Hermiston.

In addition to taking the stage during Saturday afternoon’s Greater Hermiston CityFest with Andrew Palau, George Moss also will perform at the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.

Presented by Elevate Student Ministry, the concert is Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church at 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Admission is free.

In addition to performing hip hop and rap, Moss is the founder of OXEN Apparel. Moss uses his platform to encourage people to live a lifestyle of love, understanding and obedience to Jesus Christ.

For more information, visit www.hermnaz.com or call 541-567-3677. For more about Moss, visit www.georgemossmusic.com.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

