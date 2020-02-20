PORTLAND — Oregon Christian Writers is accepting entries for the 2020 Cascade Writing Contest.
Each entry will be reviewed by three preliminary judges, with feedback provided to every contestant. The final three in each category will be submitted to top professionals in the field of Christian writing and publication for judging. Winners will be announced at the OCW Cascade Writing Contest Awards Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Red Lion Jantzen Beach in Portland.
Both published and unpublished writers can enter. Writers don’t need to be a member of OCW to enter. Also, contestants aren’t required to attend the summer conference to win.
There are numerous book categories, including children’s chapter book and picture book, as well as single poems or devotionals, articles, columns, short stories and blog post divisions. Submissions are due by Sunday, March 15.
For more information, visit www.oregonchristianwriters.org. For questions, email cascade@oregonchristianwriters.org.
