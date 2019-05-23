PORTLAND — Editors, agents and award-winning authors will come together to assist writers of all levels and genres in reaching their writing goals.
The Oregon Christian Writers Summer Coaching Conference includes in-depth morning coaching classes and 24 afternoon workshops on such topics as the craft of fiction, nonfiction, devotional writing, children’s and young adult writing, pitches and proposals, marketing and writing for magazines. The conference also offers manuscript reviews, one-on-one meetings with editors and agents, mentoring with published authors and professional panels.
The event is Aug. 12-15 at the Jantzen Beach Red Lion in Portland. The early registration fee is $575 for OCW members, $640 for nonmembers and $375 for ages 23 and under. The fee increases after July 10 and again Aug. 1. In addition, there are part-time fees for partial attendance and special add-on sessions.
The conference also features the Cascade Writing Awards presentation and daily devotions and worship. For more information or to register, visit www.oregonchristianwriters.org. For questions, contact business@oregonchristianwriters.org.
