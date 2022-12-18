PENDLETON — The holiday season brings with it a multitude of traditions, one of those being Christmas cookies.
The practice of children leaving a plate of cookies and a glass of milk out for jolly old Saint Nicholas has been going on for decades. Theorized to be made popular in the United States during the Great Depression as a way to teach young children to show gratitude, the tradition remains.
But the origins of the tradition reach all the way back to mythology of the Norse god Odin and his steed Sleipner, the eight-legged magical horse, which received offerings of food from children during the Yule season in the hopes Odin would stop and leave them a gift.
Christmas cookies still symbolize gratitude and a holiday staple.
Charity cookies
Christmas bazaars and church bakes sales have long been an excellent place to find quality home-baked Christmas cookies, and the Bells of Peace Cookie Sale and Craft Bazaar on Dec. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church in Pendleton was no exception.
Tables teemed with plates of sugary delights, rice crispy treats in the shape of tenenbaums and brownies dusted with powdered sugar.
“I made some lemon bars, I made some frosted cookies, I brought some, they’re called cream wafers. They have quite a bit of frosting on them — we all worked together,” Leslie Walborn, of Pendleton, said. “We all baked at home, it’s just really great to see the variety and watching the kids with their tins to pick out the cookies they’re going to eat, oh and I made some thumbprint cookies.”
Walborn moved to Pendleton a few years ago from Arlington and has enjoyed being a member of the congregation at Peace Lutheran. This was her first year contributing to the cookie sale. She said she still uses “Betty Crocker’s Cooky Book” from 1963 for recipes, and she and the other women at the church share recipes.
“I have my mother’s (cookie cutters). For today I did stars, trees, and bells and boots,” Walborn said.
Pastor Travis Larsen, accompanied by his son Benjamin, 13, and another youth volunteer, Sophia Estrada, 13, served hot chocolate.
While the church usually uses the Christmas bazaar and cookie sale as a fundraiser for its bell choir, Larsen said this year the money is going to another organization.
“Our congregation has been working with the Episcopalian, the Presbyterian and the Methodist in Hermiston, to do this,” he said. “It’s Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services. They’re a global organization that helps immigrants and refugees. We’ve been trying to build the program up so it’s actually more community wide and not just our congregations, we’re kinda just getting started.”
Cookies for Santa
Kris Kringle was a guest Dec. 10 of Northwest Farm Supply, Hermiston for Cookies with Santa.
Dee Michael, who took on the role of one of Santa’s elves, in the off-season event planner of Northwest Farm Supply. She said it was the store’s first year hosting such an event.
She said the store purchased cookies from Safeway for the children and their parents, and special dog treats from their own inventory were available for the fur-covered visitors. Late that morning the aisles of the story were busy with parents, children and dogs excited to visit with Santa and enjoy a holiday treat. Michael said the store had a steady stream of visitors for the event, mostly children.
Montana Charles, of Hermiston, was there with her three children, Maliyah and twins Bua and Raven. Maliyah, her eldest, happily colored Christmas coloring pages with her father Mason Muth, who works in the trailer department at the store. Charles said her daughter wasn’t interested in the cookies that day, but the family makes classic sugar cookies for the holiday.
“She likes decorating those (cookies),” Charles said.
Chad Patzke, of Hermiston, donned the red suit and took on the role of Santa. He said it was his first time being Santa and he was nervous. Michael asked Patzke, a delivery driver at Northwest Farm Supply, to portray the big man from the North Pole.
If he does it again next year, he said he would be even better as Santa.
“I’ll grow my beard out more,” Patzke said.
Cookies are for everyone
Mid Columbia Bus Co. in Hermiston purchased 25 dozen cookies for is Photos with Santa event from the baker at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. The medium-security men’s prison has a work program that allows inmates to become professional bakers.
The public can order baked goods from the bakery ranging from dinner rolls and cinnamon buns, to various cookie flavors. Christie Livingston, location manager of Mid Columbia, said she chose two flavors for the event — peanut butter and the other was butterscotch chip.
“Those are my favorites,” Livingston said of the butterscotch chip cookies.
This was Mid Columbia’s first year hosting the event for the public, and Livingston said it is part of the company's ongoing effort to become more involved with the community. It also was about attracting more drivers to the company, she added.
Mid Columbia asked anyone wanting a photo with Santa to donate two canned food items or an unwrapped toy. The food went to Hermiston High School, which is accepting donations for food boxes, and the toys went to Christmas Express in Hermiston.
Billy Carroll, lead mechanic at Mid Columbia and Irrigon resident, portrayed Santa. He said it was his first time playing Santa as well. He said the suit even came with boot covers.
“But I wasn’t sure who was going to put those on,” he said. “They wouldn’t have fit over my boot, they were too small.”
Santa’s first two visitors of the evening were Gwenavier Roseburg, 8, and cousin Travis Shoemaker, 5,. Shoemaker’s mother, Jenna Baker, is a bus driver at Mid Columbia. After their photo, each helped themselves to a large cookie while employees served hot cocoas.
