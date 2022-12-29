PENDLETON — More than 600 meals were served during the Free Community Christmas Dinner organized by the Pendleton Community Action Coalition.

PCAC Founder Briana Spencer said in a statement that a small but mighty team of community volunteers prepared the meals, delivering 500 and handing out more than 100 to people on Christmas Day at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge. The traditional holiday dinner included ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans with bacon, pumpkin pie, water and sauces.

