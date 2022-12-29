Pendleton Community Action Coalition Secretary Icy Roe, center, provides assistance to a volunteer while preparing for the Free Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 25, 2022, at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
Briana Spencer/Contributed Photo
The back of vehicles are filled during shopping trips as volunteers with Pendleton Community Action Coalition prepare for the Free Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 25, 2022, in Pendleton.
Briana Spencer/Contributed Photo
Volunteers with the Pendleton Community Action Coalition package up meals at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge in preparation for the Free Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 25, 2022.
PENDLETON — More than 600 meals were served during the Free Community Christmas Dinner organized by the Pendleton Community Action Coalition.
PCAC Founder Briana Spencer said in a statement that a small but mighty team of community volunteers prepared the meals, delivering 500 and handing out more than 100 to people on Christmas Day at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge. The traditional holiday dinner included ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans with bacon, pumpkin pie, water and sauces.
“There are no words to truly express our gratitude and appreciation for our volunteers. Your willingness to give your time and energy to support our community made it possible for us to serve over 200 more meals than last year. It was our honor and pleasure to serve our Pendleton community in this capacity for the third year in a row. With our new nonprofit status, we look forward to being able to serve our community in new ways and for many years to come,” PCAC wrote in a Facebook post.
Spencer said PCAC received a $3,000 sponsorship from the Northwest Health Foundation for the second year, and a $1,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation. Other monetary donations came from the Energy Trust of Oregon, Cayuse Holdings, Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. In addition, numerous in-kind donations were received from several local businesses.
“This event wouldn't have been possible without their generosity,” Spencer said.
PCAC was founded with a mission to confront social injustices and provide support to marginalized communities. Its board of directors brings a wealth of experience in volunteerism and activism in the community.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
