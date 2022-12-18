COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER
Santa and Mrs. Claus (aka Stanley and Linda Anderson) visit with guests at the free Community Fellowship Dinner on Christmas Day 2019 at Hermiston High School. The Irrigon couple will don their suits again for the 2022 event Sunday, Dec. 25, 12-3 p.m. in the school’s commons in Hermiston.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Pendleton Community Action Coalition is spearheading the Free Community Christmas Dinner for the third year in a row.

“We’re just really excited to be able to do this again,” PCAC Founder Briana Spencer said. “We are serving the community.”

