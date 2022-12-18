UMATILLA COUNTY — The Pendleton Community Action Coalition is spearheading the Free Community Christmas Dinner for the third year in a row.
“We’re just really excited to be able to do this again,” PCAC Founder Briana Spencer said. “We are serving the community.”
With inflation and lingering impacts from the coronavirus, Spencer is eagerly anticipating providing upwards of 600 traditional holiday meals this year. The event, she said, continues to gain steam — 250 meals were served in 2020 and last year 400 were distributed.
“We are really growing,” Spencer said. “It's fun to go out and see people and bring them some cheer.”
Although in-person dining is not being offered and the delivery service deadline has passed, people can still utilize takeout service for the dinner. Also, Spencer wants to remind people that the pickup venue has changed. To-go meals are available Sunday, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
For questions about the dinner, call 541-303-9966. To support PCAC's efforts in serving the community, make tax-deductible donations via bit.ly/3FscytH or mail checks to: Pendleton Community Action Coalition, P.O. Box 1762, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Volunteers set table in Hermiston
After a full night of work, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance at the Community Fellowship Dinner.
A completely volunteer effort, the meal ministry began four decades ago with a mission to provide people with a nice holiday meal that they can enjoy in the company of others. Anyone who wants to eat is welcome to attend.
The free Christmas Day meal is Sunday, Dec. 25, 12-3 p.m. at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. The menu includes baked ham, raisin sauce, roast turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, cheesy whipped potatoes, vegetables, dinner roll and dessert.
“This dinner is a gift to the community from the community,” longtime volunteer Cathy Stolz said. “Over 150 volunteers are donating their time, finances and more.”
Celebrating its 40th year at the Thanksgiving Day event, approximately 1,300 were served. And each year, the two meals are provided free of charge. Donations are welcome but not required.
In addition to in-person dining, takeout service and local deliveries are available. Requests for meal delivery service must be ordered no later than 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
To volunteer or to place a delivery request, call/text 541-571-1337. For more information, search bit.ly/3UKUDVJ.
BMCC postpones Christmas Eve meal
For the third year in a row, Blue Mountain Community College won’t be serving its Community Christmas Eve Dinner.
Ramon Olivera, BMCC Student Support Services director, said time slipped away after the Associated Student Government went through a number of changes. He said by the time they were looking to schedule the event, the venue was booked.
The popular community meal was last held in 2019 — its 49th year. Olivera said many of the ASG team will be back next year and they are looking forward to the event’s return.
“We are gearing up for one of the biggest ever,” he said about plans for the 2023 holiday season. “We’re really excited.”
