PENDLETON — An audience-participation children’s Christmas Pageant is planned at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.
Roles will be available for any child that wants to join in on stage — there is no script. The free event is Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. at 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.
Rev. Charlotte Wells invites everyone to come and take part in the story of Jesus’ birth. The evening also will include holy communion.
For more information, contact Wells at rector.pendletonepiscopal@gmail.com or 541-276-3809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.