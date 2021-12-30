HERMISTON — Mark your calendars for the Crockpot Creation fundraiser.

Crockpot cooks are encouraged to enter their culinary creations — and others are invited to put their taste buds to the test as judges. There will be a bake sale, too.

The tasty fundraiser is Sunday, Jan. 16, 3-5 p.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. There is no fee to enter your favorite concoction — register at www.hermnaz.church/events.

Money raised will help support participants in the Elevate Student Ministry attend Winter Retreat 2022. For more information, contact michael@ hermnaz.church or 580-919-0575.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

