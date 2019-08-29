MILTON-FREEWATER — Barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs are on the menu during the annual Round-Up Barbecue at the Milton-Freewater First Christian Church.
The free event is Sunday, Sept. 8 after the morning services, which starts at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a potluck dish to share. In addition, people are encouraged to dress in western attire.
The church also returns to its fall/winter schedule on Sept. 8. Sunday school classes led by Pastor Steve Lyons and Elder John Mitchell begin at 9:30 a.m. Also, Lyons leads a Bible study group Sundays at 7 p.m. at Park Plaza.
The church office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and by appointment. For more information, call 541-938-3854.
