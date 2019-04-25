MILTON-FREEWATER — A salad meal and fellowship is featured during the upcoming meeting of Church Women United.
The gathering is Friday, May 3 at noon at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Women from all faiths and communities are invited to attend. The discussion theme is “Agree to Differ.”
For more information, contact Helen Richartz at helen_jack@columbiainet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.