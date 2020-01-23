MILTON-FREEWATER — All area women are invited to an afternoon of fellowship as Church Women United gather in Milton-Freewater.
Rev. Owen Frost of Stateline Community Church is the guest speaker. He will share about a March missionary trip with a group of his parishioners who are going to Mexico.
The free event is Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Women of all faiths are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Carole Lyons at 509-540-7825 or Judy Shelton at 509-520-8497.
