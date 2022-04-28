People watch Cuarto Concepto perform on May 4, 2019, at Hermiston’s Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Several bands will take the stage during the 2022 event, which is Sunday, May 1, also at EOTEC.
HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center again is rolling out the red carpet for the Hermiston Cinco de Mayo celebration.
After hosting the event for two years — it outgrew several previous venues — EOTEC General Manager Al Davis is thrilled to bring the festival back after pandemic restrictions put the brakes on large gatherings in 2020 and 2021.
The family-friendly event is Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. There is no admission charge.
“Half of it’s inside and half outside,” Davis said. ”It’s contingent, depending on Hermiston weather.”
Davis said he is excited about the community stage. In addition to several Latino bands — including La Senal DeOaxaca, La Orden de Mexico and Sentencia — the stage entertainment will feature local groups.
He said time slots are available for dance groups, bands, choirs or other forms of entertainment who are interested in performing.
“We want to invite everyone,” Davis said. “They don’t have to be a Hispanic group — it’s a community celebration.”
Also, Davis said about 15-20 vendor booths have confirmed — and there is room for more. In addition, food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.
While there’s no carnival this year, Davis said they will have plenty of inflatables provided by Cottage Event Rentals. In addition, he said there will be a variety of games.
The Hispanic Advisory Committee, Davis said, has provided support for the event. In addition, he said Amazon Web Services is one of the major sponsors.
“We want people to come out and have fun,” he said. “We’re really hoping to grow the event and make it a Hermiston tradition.”
