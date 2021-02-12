HERMISTON — The 51st annual Hermiston Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet will look a bit different in 2021, due to continuing concerns over COVID-19.
The event will be broadcast via live stream on Wednesday, Feb. 24, beginning just before 7 p.m., on the chamber's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1iXA3IhLXM.
Award recipients, their families, and presenters of the awards will attend in person, following CDC guidelines. Community members are encouraged to patronize local restaurants for a takeout dinner prior to logging on for the broadcast.
