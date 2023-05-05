Pendleton volunteer of the year.png

Brian Roe, center, accepts the recognition as the city of Pendleton's volunteer of the year from Mayor John Turner, left, and recreation supervisor Jon Bullard during the city council meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the city council chambers.

 City of Pendleton/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has presented its volunteer awards for 2022, and volunteer of the year went to Brian Roe.

City departments each year nominate volunteers for the honor, and a committee selects the award winners. The city council and staff recognized those winners Tuesday, May 2, during the city council meeting. The committee selects the volunteer of the year based on outstanding service to the city.

