Brian Roe, center, accepts the recognition as the city of Pendleton's volunteer of the year from Mayor John Turner, left, and recreation supervisor Jon Bullard during the city council meeting Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the city council chambers.
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has presented its volunteer awards for 2022, and volunteer of the year went to Brian Roe.
City departments each year nominate volunteers for the honor, and a committee selects the award winners. The city council and staff recognized those winners Tuesday, May 2, during the city council meeting. The committee selects the volunteer of the year based on outstanding service to the city.
Pendleton recreation supervisor Jon Bullard in a press release described Roe as "an absolute rock star."
Roe served as master of ceremonies for the Mother Son Super Hero Training as well as last year’s movies in the park. He has volunteered his time as the on the floor photographer for the Daddy Daughter Dance and Breakfast with Santa.
"And the man never fails to arrive in costume," Bullard said.
The city established its volunteer program in 2009, Pendleton Public Library Director Jennifer Costley said before presenting the awards.
“In 2022, 553 citizens were signed up to volunteer in our various departments," she said, "and 122 volunteers performed 2,657 hours of service during this period."
Jackie Talbot, Judi Zoske, Judy Malcom, Marjie Prowant, Sherry Zweig and Nathan O’Daniel each received a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The national volunteer awards program recognizes citizens who have achieved the required number of hours of service over a 12-month period. The award intends to encourage citizens to live a life of service through presidential gratitude and national recognition.
Joseph Hull received the city's Civic Engagement Award.
The award goes to an individual who serves on a city-appointed board, committee or commission and has shown impactful civic leadership in the community through that role. Hull is vice president of the city planning commission and provides insightful knowledge of building trades and construction techniques, leading to meaningful discussion and change, according to the city. Hull demonstrates leadership and advocacy through his effort to bring the city’s future sports complex from concept to reality.
Former city planner George Cress nominated Hull.
”Joseph has presided over several difficult meetings where leadership and knowledge of challenging and controversial topics has led to insightful decision making," according to Cress.
The Pendleton Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board received the 2022 volunteer group of the year award.
The board meets once a month to discuss ways the library can improve its teen services, including programming and collection development. In 2022, the teen council was instrumental in creating the library's Teen Gaming Center and kick-starting Teen Escape Rooms.
James Simpson, Assistant Library Director, said “The Library Teen Advisory Board meets once a month to discuss ways the library can improve its teen services, including programming, collection development and more. James Simpson, assistant library director., said the teen board has been invaluable in the library’s effort to improve teen services.
"As a result of their efforts, we have seen teen library program participation increase from 49 in 2021 to 131 in 2022," he said.
The city also recognized the Pendleton High School’s National Honor Society as the runner up as the volunteer group of the year.
