UMATILLA — The Government Finance Officers Association recently recognized the city of Umatilla with a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.
According to a press release from Melissa Ince, finance and administrative services director, the award represents a significant achievement by the city. It reflects the commitment of the city of Umatilla and its staff in meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
To receive the budget award, an entity must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial document, an operations guide and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
“I am proud of the staff for their dedicated efforts to reach this achievement,” said David Stockdale, city manager. “We are also grateful to our city council and city residents for expecting and holding us to such high standards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.