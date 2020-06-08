ATHENA — The Athena Civic Memorial Association recently announced grant awards for the year ending May 31, 2020. The association was established in 1957 as a means to honor community charitable giving.
Each year the directors review and distribute grants for further education to Weston McEwen High School graduates. This year grants were given to Tessie Irvine, Ellie Scheibner, Emma Olson, Trinity Yunk, Cloe Davis, Josie Phillips, Calvin Papineau and Cylie Lagao.
Also, grants were awarded to the Athena Library, Athena Pool, and the Caledonian Games.
Memorials were received from a number of people in memory of deceased individuals during the year, including Greg Friberg, Daniel Edward Wilcox III, Ben Craigen, Raymond Lee McVey, Helen Miller, Einora Baker, and Jennifer Spurgeon.
Large and small donations can be given to the association at any time of the year. Bill Dudley, Athena High School graduate of 1934, was a major benefactor to the association.
The Blue Mountain Community Foundation handles the association's money and only the earnings from the principal can be considered for the grants.
The Athena Civic Memorial Association also reported that, from the years 1997 to the present period, student grants totaled $176,350, and other civic grants totaled $45,300.
A gift to the Athena Civic Memorial Association is a tax-exempt contribution and can be mailed to P.O. Box 12, Athena, OR 97813.
Board members are Judy Weidert, Molly Betts, Ken Bjorklund, Kendal Zerba, McKenzie Hansell, Elvin Taylor and James Zerba.
