PENDLETON — A basic introductory class on learning how chocolate is made into a ganache and then into truffles is offered in Pendleton.
Chocolate 101: Beginner Chocolate Truffle Making Class is Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander's Chocolaterie & Vino Bistro, 363 S. Main St., Pendleton. Participants must be 21 or older.
No prior experience required. The cost is $65 per person and includes a glass of regional artisan wine.
All supplies needed to create chocolate truffles are included. The session will feature dark chocolate that is soy, dairy and gluten-free. The class is limited to 14 participants.
For more information, call 541-429-5110, visit www.alexanders.biz or search Facebook.
