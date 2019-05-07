MISSION — A free class is available to help develop strategies when dealing with behavioral challenges with aging Oregonians.
“Positive Approach to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care” is offered by Oregon Care Partners. The session is Monday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216, Mission. The class is designed for caregivers and family members, as well as social workers or first responders.
For more information, to register for the free class or view other resources, visit www.oregoncarepartners.com. For questions, contact 1-800-930-6851 or info@oregoncarepartners.com.
