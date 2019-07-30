HERMISTON — Youths ages 10-15 can learn general childcare techniques during Babysitting Basics 101.
Presented by Good Shepherd Health Care System, the one-day session is Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. The cost is $40 and includes all class materials and lunch.
Topics include children’s developmental stages, basic first aid and infant/child CPR. Another class will be offered Saturday, Nov. 2.
Those who plan to attend need to register and pay in advance. For more information or to register, call 541-667-3509 or visit www.eventbrite.com.
