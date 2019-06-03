MISSION — A free class designed to assist those who provide care to aging Oregonians addresses medication use, pain management and medication reviews.
Offered by Oregon Care Partners, “Safe Medication Use in Older Adults” is Monday, June 10. The session runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216, Mission. The agenda covers how medications work in older adults as well as information about skills to optimize care. The class is designed for caregivers, family members and others who have professional contact with aging citizens.
For more information, to register for the free class or view other resources, visit www.oregoncarepartners.com. For questions, contact 1-800-930-6851 or info@oregoncarepartners.com.
