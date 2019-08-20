MISSION — A class designed to assist those who provide care to aging Oregonians will highlight sensitive care topics surrounding sexuality.
The free session will address the legal definition of capacity to consent for older adults living in long-term care settings. A professional instructor will discuss people’s rights and provide information to help evaluate guidelines in care settings.
“Sexuality and Capacity to Consent in the Non-Dementia Adult Population” is Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 12:30- 5 p.m. at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216, Mission. Presented by Oregon Care Partners, the class is designed for individuals that provide care for an aging family member or loved one, as well as those who work in professional caregiver settings, public safety or social work.
For more information, to register for the free class or view other resources, visit www.oregoncarepartners.com. For questions, contact 1-800-930-6851 or info@oregoncarepartners.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.