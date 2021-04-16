PORTLAND — A series of classical music performances is scheduled for state parks and other outdoor arenas this summer as In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild travels the Pacific Northwest.
The concert tour features a nine-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer, and music is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones. Participants can wander the landscape to enjoy the natural settings including state parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms and historical sites while enjoying the performance. Guest artists during past tours have included poets, visual artists, dancers, and musicians playing everything from banjos to pianos.
Local performances of classical music will be offered at Wallowa Lake State Park in Joseph, the Cant Ranch at the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument near Dayville, and Cottonwood Canyon State Park near Wasco. Other performances will be held in Eugene, Central Oregon, the Oregon Coast and more, with additional sites to be announced.
Tickets for In A Landscape members go on sale on April 26 at noon. The general public can purchase tickets beginning at noon on May 5.
For more information, including how to become a member, visit https://www.inalandscape.org/.
