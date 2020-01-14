PENDLETON — Dr. Hero Gollany, a research soil scientist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Pendleton, will present a program at the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition (EOC3) annual meeting.
The gathering is Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Theater Room at The Prodigal Son Brewery and Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. It begins with a social time with appetizers provided by Prodigal Son. There is a $10 suggested donation to help defray food costs. Water is provided; other beverages can be purchased. Anyone that’s interested is invited to attend.
Gollany will discuss “Resilient and Sustainable Dryland Cropping Systems” from 6-7 p.m. The group’s annual business meeting will follow with elections and other discussions, including a draft program for 2020 and a proposal for a new book club or learning group.
Gollany’s research focuses on sustainable dryland crop production by improving soil organic matter, soil organic carbon, and nitrogen and precipitation use efficiencies, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and anthropogenic carbon footprints. Her presentation will include a question-and-answer segment.
EOC3, a local nonprofit group, meets monthly to share an open and respectful climate change conversation. For more information, contact eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or search Facebook.
