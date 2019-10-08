PENDLETON — Jack Simons, who recently retired from an agricultural consulting business, will make a presentation during the upcoming 3rd Tuesday Eastern Oregon Climate Conversation.
Simons, a founding member of the Pendleton Bird Club, will discuss ocean-going floats (called Argo), which provide valuable information about climate change. The gathering is Tuesday, Oct. 15 at noon in the Theater Room at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
A light lunch offering is available with a $10 suggested donation. No-host beverages can be purchased prior to the presentation.
The group meets to provide an opportunity to share an open and respectful climate change conversation. For more information about EOC3, contact eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or search Facebook.
