PENDLETON — A discussion about economic and climate justice opportunities for Eastern Oregon in hemp production is the topic for the upcoming 3rd Tuesday Climate Conversation.
Joshua Walker of the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition will speak Tuesday at noon at Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Light refreshments will be offered with a $10 suggested donation. No-host beverages are available prior to the presentation.
Walker graduated from the University of Washington with degrees in political science and society justice, and then studied for a semester at the Seattle University School of Law. He then embarked on an 18-plus year career in sales and business development.
After working for private and public companies in information technology, internet communications, and cyber security, Walker changed gears again. He has been researching and pursuing sustainable and efficient crop production for food, fuel, fiber, and medicine in the form of hemp, as a path towards addressing environmental and social justice, as well as climate change issues.
EOC3, which meets monthly, seeks to engage people in conversations. For more information, contact eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or search Facebook.
