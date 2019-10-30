PENDLETON — A special climate change program will highlight grapes and wine.
Kevin Pogue, a geology professor at Whitman College, has conducted extensive research on terroir, concentrating on the relationship between topography and vineyard temperature variations and the influence of basalt on the climate and soil chemistry of Columbia Basin vineyards.
The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition (EOC3) and Blue Mountain Community College invite the public to hear him speak during the November Climate Conversation. The free event is Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in ST-200 in the Science and Technology Building on the BMCC Pendleton campus, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave. The event will open with a free mixer with appetizers. His presentation, “Hot Climate, Hot Wine? Climate Change and Viticulture,” will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Pogue will discuss how grapevines respond to a warming climate, and how their responses affect wine. He describes how vineyard and winery practices are evolving to deal with climate change. In addition, he will provide a history of grape growing, and how it has already been affected by climate change. And finally, Pogue will describe what the future holds as viticulture areas shift in response to warming temperatures and altered rainfall.
There will be a question and answer period. After the program, a live wine auction will be held. Proceeds from the auction will benefit EOC3, a local nonprofit group that meets monthly to share an open and respectful climate change conversation. For more information about EOC3, contact eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or search Facebook. For more about Pogue, search www.whitman.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.