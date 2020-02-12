PENDLETON — The Feb. 3 Climate Change Conversation will focus on how Pendleton's Public Works Department strives to provide sustainable and innovative services while continuing to deal with effects of climate change.
The city of Pendleton is a recognized municipal leader in Oregon for implementing sustainability and innovation projects, said Dave Powell, EOC3 chair. Pendleton Public Works initiated Solarize Pendleton, Weatherize Pendleton, wood stove replacement, Aquifer Storage & Recovery, hydro energy production and methane gas waste-to-energy programs. All of these sustainability programs focus on providing our community with value through a better environment and use of our resources, Powell said.
Hosted by Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, the gathering is Tuesday at noon in the Theater Room at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Bob Patterson, Pendleton Public Works director, will present the program. A light lunch and water is available with a suggested donation of $10. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.
The group meets to provide an opportunity to share an open and respectful climate change conversation. For more information about EOC3, contact eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or search Facebook.
