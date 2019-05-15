PENDLETON — The Rev. Kathy Keener of the First Presbyterian Church will discuss the role of faith in environmental stewardship at Tuesday's Third Tuesday Climate Conversation. The meeting begins at noon in the Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub's theater room, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
In the fight against climate change, an increasing number of faith-based organizations have taken up the cause as a struggle against ecological crisis and social injustice. Many people are unaware of faith groups that study ecological theology, bridging faith and science, developing policy and taking action on behalf of the creation. Rev. Keener, who is completing 27 months as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church, has a special interest in sustainability and ecojustice.
To reduce noise interruption to the conversation, East Oregon Climate Change Coalition (EOC3), the meeting's host, will be providing light refreshments for those who wish to partake. A $10 donation, or whatever attendees wish to contribute, is suggested. Beverages may be purchased at the bar ahead of the presentation.
For more information, email eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or find the group's page on Facebook.
