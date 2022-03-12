PENDLETON — Catherine Macdonald will provide an overview of the Oregon Global Warming Commission during the upcoming Climate Conversation Program hosted by the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition.
Macdonald, the commission chair, also is the U.S. natural climate solutions director for The Nature Conservancy. She will discuss several recent commission projects and share how people can get involved.
Held virtually, the free program is Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. Those interested are invited to request the Zoom login information by emailing eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com.
The global warming group was established by the Oregon Legislature in 2007. The commission is charged with providing biennial reports regarding progress toward meeting the state’s greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.
Referred to as EOC3, the local coalition was founded in 2017 with the goal of facilitating education, collaboration and adaptation to the changing climate. The group provides an opportunity to share an open and respectful climate change conversation. While its website is currently under construction, additional information is available by searching “EOC3” on Facebook.
