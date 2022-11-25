Mike McHenry, Pendleton Sanitary Service Inc. president and CEO, will discuss how the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act is expected to change the landscape of recycling during the November Climate Conversation Program on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Aleksandra Suzi/Shutterstock, File
PENDLETON — Growing up in the refuse and recycling business, Mike McHenry, Pendleton Sanitary Service Inc. president and CEO, serves on the Rulemaking Advisory Committee for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which is implementing the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act.
McHenry will share his thoughts in regard to the act and how it is expected to change the recycling landscape in the future during the November Climate Conversation Program. The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition hosts the free virtual program Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. For the Zoom login information, email info@eoc3.org. The program also will be livestreamed on the group's Facebook page at bit.ly/3XrdSoL.
Referred to as EOC3, the group invites people to have an open and respectable dialogue about the changing climate. For more information, visit www.eoc3.org.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
