PENDLETON — Growing up in the refuse and recycling business, Mike McHenry, Pendleton Sanitary Service Inc. president and CEO, serves on the Rulemaking Advisory Committee for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which is implementing the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act.

McHenry will share his thoughts in regard to the act and how it is expected to change the recycling landscape in the future during the November Climate Conversation Program. The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition hosts the free virtual program Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. For the Zoom login information, email info@eoc3.org. The program also will be livestreamed on the group's Facebook page at bit.ly/3XrdSoL.

