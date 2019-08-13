PENDLETON — Caryn Appler of the Energy Trust of Oregon will discuss the outlook for current and future programs during the 3rd Tuesday Climate Conversation.
Appler, who has a long association with community-based organizations in Eastern Oregon, also will talk about renewable energy options. The event is Tuesday, Aug. 20 at noon at Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Light refreshments will be offered with a $10 suggested donation. No-host beverages are available prior to the presentation.
EOC3, which meets monthly, seeks to engage people in conversations. For more information, contact eastoregonclimatechange@gmail.com or search Facebook.
