PENDLETON — A discussion surrounding the Earth’s past experience with climate change is the topic for the February Climate Conversation Program.
Ellen Morris Bishop, a geologist, photographer, photojournalist and writer, will present "Climates Through Time: Climate Change in the Geologic Past and its Implications for the Future." Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, the free virtual program is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
In 1982, Bishop received a Ph.D. in geology from Oregon State University, with a research specialty in the geological terranes of the Wallowas, Elkhorns and adjacent areas of the Blue Mountains. She taught geology and environmental studies at OSU, the University of Arkansas and Whitman College.
Referred to as EOC3, the group invites people to have an open and respectable dialogue about the changing climate. For the Zoom login information, email info@eoc3.org. For more information, visit www.eoc3.org.
Tammy Malgesini
