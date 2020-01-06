PENDLETON — Jack Simons of the Pendleton Bird Club will share on the topic of how weather impacts birds.
“Is Climate Change Affecting our Bird Populations?” will be presented Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. Anyone that is interested is welcome to attend.
Prior to the meeting, people are invited to a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Those planning to eat are asked to bring their own place setting and are encouraged to bring a dish to share with others.
For more information about the bird club, contact Simons at jack.e.simons@gmail.com or pendletonbirdclub@gmail.com.
