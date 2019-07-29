Clue No. 1
Which way will you go — north, south, west or east?
You will need to search to earn the ice cream feast.
To find the medallion, go outside the perimeter but just don’t leave.
Look up, look down, keep on your toes and first of all
— just believe.
